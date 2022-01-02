Herndon, Sara Cheek



September 24, 1937 - December 30, 2021



Sara Frances Cheek Herndon was born in Greensboro, NC on September 24, 1937. She passed away on December 30, 2021, at the age of 84 at her home at Brighton Gardens in Winston-Salem. She is preceded in death by her parents, George Cheek and Marie Ham Cheek Coward, and Stepfather, Paidge Coward. She was also preceded by her brothers Vance and Richard Cheek and her husband of 63 years, Harold Herndon.



Sara is survived by her son Terry and his wife Carole; grandsons, Greg Herndon, Kevin Herndon (wife Lexi), and her great granddaughter, Laurel Herndon. She is also survived by her sisters Brenda Coward Elberson and Wanda Cheek Pugh, as well as several nieces, nephews, and sisters and brothers in law.



Sara grew up in Liberty, NC where she met the love of her life, Harold. They moved together to Pleasant Garden, NC where they were devoted members of Pleasant Garden Baptist Church (PGBC). Sara loved PGBC and especially her friends in the Faith Sunday School class.



Sara worked in administrative and clerical jobs throughout her career, primarily with Burlington Industries and later with Boren Clay Products. She was a very hard worker and gave her best effort at whatever she did. She enjoyed cooking and family gatherings, and she had a heart for service to her community. Both she and Harold helped cook breakfast for families at the Ronald McDonald House in Winston-Salem, NC for several years. They enjoyed serving others in any way needed, and they were especially dedicated to supporting their family. They were very devoted grandparents and attended many of their grandsons' band concerts, football games (to watch the marching band), basketball games, and many other special occasions.



Anyone who had the pleasure of getting to know Sara would agree she had a sweet deposition and loved people. You'd also know that her love for cats was a close second. Her kindness and giving heart touched all that knew her, and she will truly be missed.



There will be a graveside service Wednesday, January 5th at 2pm at Fairview Cemetery in Liberty, NC.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pleasant Garden Baptist Church PO Box 157, Pleasant Garden, NC 27313.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 2, 2022.