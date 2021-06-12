Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sara Murray Joyce
FUNERAL HOME
Cumby Family Funeral Service
1015 Eastchester Drive
High Point, NC
Joyce, Sara Murray

January 29, 1939 - June 10, 2021

Sara Murray Joyce, age 82, wife of Dr. George William "Bill" Joyce, passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

Born in Kannapolis, she was the daughter of the late Rowe Perry Murray and Gertrude McCreary Murray. Mrs. Joyce was a home maker and taught piano lessons in her home before graduating from Salem College with a Bachelor of Music Degree. She was a retired organist having served at Emerywood Baptist Church and Jamestown Presbyterian Church. Following her retirement, she was a substitute organist at various churches. Mrs. Joyce was a member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the American Guild of Organists. She enjoyed golfing, reading, and travelling, and had the opportunity to play several organs across Europe.

In addition to her husband of 63 years, Mrs. Joyce is survived by her daughter, Ann Joyce Reed (Clive Simon Reed); her son, George Timothy "Tim" Joyce (Sheila Joyce); two grandchildren, Alice Joyce and Will Joyce; and two brothers, Dr. Kenneth Murray (Jane) and Orville Murray.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point, NC 27262. The memorial service will be live-streamed on the Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church website at http://wesleymemorial.org/livestream/.

Due to Covid concerns, there will not be a receiving at the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, Music Program, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point, NC 27262.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.cumbyfuneral.com.

Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point

Cumby Family Funeral Service

1015 Eastchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
13
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church
1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Cumby Family Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cumby Family Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Sara was a gifted and courageous lady; a treasured friend and a joy to teach in my classes at Salem College. Music was a passion for her and she enriched many lives through her organ playing.
Margaret Sandresky
Friend
June 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results