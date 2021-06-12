Joyce, Sara Murray
January 29, 1939 - June 10, 2021
Sara Murray Joyce, age 82, wife of Dr. George William "Bill" Joyce, passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
Born in Kannapolis, she was the daughter of the late Rowe Perry Murray and Gertrude McCreary Murray. Mrs. Joyce was a home maker and taught piano lessons in her home before graduating from Salem College with a Bachelor of Music Degree. She was a retired organist having served at Emerywood Baptist Church and Jamestown Presbyterian Church. Following her retirement, she was a substitute organist at various churches. Mrs. Joyce was a member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the American Guild of Organists. She enjoyed golfing, reading, and travelling, and had the opportunity to play several organs across Europe.
In addition to her husband of 63 years, Mrs. Joyce is survived by her daughter, Ann Joyce Reed (Clive Simon Reed); her son, George Timothy "Tim" Joyce (Sheila Joyce); two grandchildren, Alice Joyce and Will Joyce; and two brothers, Dr. Kenneth Murray (Jane) and Orville Murray.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point, NC 27262. The memorial service will be live-streamed on the Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church website at http://wesleymemorial.org/livestream/
.
Due to Covid concerns, there will not be a receiving at the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, Music Program, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point, NC 27262.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.cumbyfuneral.com
.
Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point
Cumby Family Funeral Service
1015 Eastchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 12, 2021.