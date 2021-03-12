Pearson, Sara Anne



October 5, 1926 - March 9, 2021



Mrs. Sara Anne Pearson, 94, died on March 9th at home in Winston-Salem. She was born on October 5th, 1926 in Rockingham County to John Ellsworth and Ethel Foster Burton and grew up in Reidsville, NC.



Mrs. Pearson attended Queens College in Charlotte, NC, and was an active member of Mt. Tabor Methodist Church and the church's Joy Singers Choir. She was also an avid golfer for many years.



Mrs. Pearson is survived by her husband of 72 years, Thomas Elwood Pearson of the home, her daughter and son-in-law — Beverly Anne McDonald and Benjamin McDonald of Tobaccoville, NC — and her son, Thomas Reid Pearson of Kill Devil Hills, NC, along with grandchildren Zachary Joel McDonald, Austin Pearson McDonald, and Caroline McDonald of Tobaccoville.



A post-pandemic graveside service will be held at Mt. Tabor Methodist Church.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 12, 2021.