Ballance, Sarah Alene Cartner
June 16, 1931 - April 1, 2022
BALLANCE
MOCKSVILLE – Sarah Alene Cartner Ballance, 90, died Friday, April 1, 2022, at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.
She was born June 16, 1931, in Iredell County, to the late Richard Clayton and Lois Boger Cartner. Alene was a member of First Alliance Church in Winston-Salem. She had retired from AT&T in Winston-Salem, and later from Sam's Club on Stratford Road, where she had worked as a demo lady and in the bakery.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas W. Ballance, Jr.; infant daughter, Sandra Carol Green; siblings, Johnny Cartner and Nancy Cartner Koontz; and stepsons, Jim Ballance and Bill Ballance.
Survivors include a daughter, Karla Green Roberts (Jim) of Beaufort, SC; siblings, Mildred Beck, Carl Cartner (Margaret), Clint Cartner (Beverly), Andy Cartner (Beverley), Ann Cline, Alice Waugh, and Willa Wootton (John); granddaughters, Sarah Megan Roberts of Nashville, TN and Taylor Elizabeth Roberts of Charlotte; stepsons, Archie Ballance of Ridgeway, VA and Tom Ballance of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren, Mary Key, Emily Stewart, Jimmy, Wesley, Michael, Christopher and Douglas Ballance; and 12 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 9, at Lambert Funeral Chapel in Mocksville, with Rev. Benjamin Marsh officiating. Interment will follow in Westlawn Gardens of Memory in Clemmons. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
To provide the community an opportunity to celebrate the life of Mrs. Ballance, there will be a live webcast of her service on the funeral home website.
Please consider memorials to the following: American Cancer Society
, 7027 Albert Pick Rd., Ste. 104, Greensboro, NC 27409, Attn: Relay For Life
of Davie County; or First Alliance Church, 1601 Pope Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27127, Memo: Youth Ministries.www.lambertfuneralhomenc.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 5, 2022.