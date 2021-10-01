Hauser, Sarah "Nanny" Colleen Spainhour
October 21, 1932 - September 29, 2021
Mrs. Sarah "Nanny" Colleen Spainhour Hauser, 88, passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at her home. She was born October 21, 1932 in Forsyth County to the late Ernest Allison Spainhour Sr. and Jennie Agnes Southern Spainhour. Nanny Colleen was the epitome of a virtuous woman who kept her house immaculate, enjoyed baking, crocheting, spending time in her flower garden, and so dearly loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Joe C. Hauser, and her three brothers, Junior, James, and Vernon Spainhour. Nanny Colleen is survived by her two children, Robert Hauser and Elizabeth McMillian (Dale), three grandchildren, Monica Wilhelm (Kevin), Traci Griffith (Larry), and Amber Proper (Jack), ten great-grandchildren; Logan, Avery, and Ragan Jolene Griffith, Bailey, Sophie, and Josie Wilhelm, Kambreya, Tucker, Kinsleigh, and Lennox Proper, and her special granddog, Jolene. A funeral service will be conducted 2:00PM Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel with Rev. Perry Norman and Pastor Ken Evans officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00PM to 8:00PM Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the funeral home. Flowers will be accepted, but memorials may be made to Kindred at Home Care, 607L-2, S Main St, King, NC 27021. The family would like to extend a special thank you for the love, care, and support given by Ginger Marion during this difficult time. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 1, 2021.