Reid, Sarah "Jeanette" (Chance)
November 27, 1931 - December 8, 2021
Sarah Jeanette Chance Reid died on December 8th, 2021, at her home with family at her side. She was born November 27, 1931, in Robeson County, NC to Jesse Patterson Chance and Nita Jane Holmes Chance. She was a graduate of Lumberton High School, Greensboro College, and UNC School of Journalism, where she graduated Phi Beta Kappa. In Chapel Hill, she met her husband William "Bill" George Reid, who was finishing his Law Degree. They were married 46 years until his death in 1999. While Bill completed his US Army Basic Training, Jeanette returned to her hometown of Lumberton NC, where she had her own radio show, which was devoted to topics of interests to women, including art, inspiration, household tips, and guest speakers. Then, while Bill was serving at Fort Jackson, they lived in Columbia SC, where Jeanette wrote for the Columbia Record for two years. Their next move was to Pilot Mountain, where Jeanette worked as a reporter and photographer for the Winston-Salem Journal, full time from 1957-1968, and part time from 1968-1971. During that time, she won several State Press Awards for news reporting and feature writing. In 1971, she became the owner and president of Modern Gas Company with locations in Lumberton, Fayetteville, and St Paul. Modern Gas Company was started by her father, JP Chance, one of the founders of the NCLP Gas Association. Jeanette managed Modern Gas Company until it sold in 1986. Community and church were also very important to Jeanette. She was an active member of Pilot Mountain First United Methodist Church, serving as Chairman of Administrative Council, Lay Leader, Chairman of Stewardship Committee, and President of Methodist Women. She was a life member of the Pilot Mountain Garden Club. Jeanette served as Chairman of the Library Board of Directors for the Charles H. Stone Memorial Library, when it initiated the expansion in 1983, tripling its size. Jeanette also served on the Board of Directors of the Surry Community College Foundation. She was on the first Board of Directors for the Surry Arts Council in 1969 and was an Emeritus Member. In addition, Jeanette was one of the founding directors of the Pilot Mountain Foundation which was responsible for the building of the Armfield Civic Center. In recognition of her love and longtime service of the community, she was selected as Pilot Mountain Citizen of the Year in 2003. This is an honor for which she was very proud. In addition to her many civic interests, she also enjoyed painting, boating & fishing, and watching Carolina basketball. She was always ready to head to the beach and eager to spend time with her family and friends. She leaves behind to cherish these endless memories, her daughters, Cynthia Reid Dearmin and husband, Fletcher Vance Dearmin III, Alyson Reid Maupin and her husband, James "Zip" Merritt Maupin, Jr.; four grandchildren, Sarah Caroline Walters, Laura Katherine Walters, Emily Chance Maupin, and William Merritt Maupin; step grandchildren, Leslie Dearmin Tomko and husband, Jared Kenton Tomko, and Andrew Vance Dearmin and wife, Stephanie Miles Dearmin; three step great-grandchildren, Ethan Vance Tomko, Ella Suzanne Tomko, and Emma Marie Dearmin; and a sister-in-law, Margaret Anne Reid.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William "Bill" George Reid; a grandson, William Reid Walters; and a sister, Peggy Chance Tweed.
The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude for Mountain Valley Hospice, and to these very special caregivers, Bonnie Smith, Alledia Hess, Judy Collins, Pam Badgett, Mary Lou Lowe, and Betty Leftwich, for their unwavering love and care.
A funeral service will be conducted Monday, December 13, 2021, at 1:00 PM at First United Methodist Church of Pilot Mountain. Family will receive friends from 12:00-1:00 PM, at the church, prior to the service. The Rev. Jeremy Pegram and the Rev. Jody Seymour will be officiating. Interment will follow in the Pilot Mountain City Cemetery. Jeanette will lie in state at Cox-Needham Funeral Home on December 11, 2021, and December 12, 2021, from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church at P.O. Box 696, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041 or Armfield Civic Center at 873 W 52 Bypass, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041.
Cox-Needham Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Reid family. Online condolences may be made at www.coxneedham.com
.
Cox-Needham Funeral Home
822 West Main Street, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 12, 2021.