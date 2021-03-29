Sherry & Kim ! I am so sorry to hear about your Mom .Just found out today . If there is anything we can do let us know . You all was like family to us . Your Mom was a very special neighbor to us growing up .I know she will be miss bye all .We loved you all . Had some great time . I know it is so hard to go threw this . God will be there for you allGod Bless & take care ; Love ;Brian & Diane ( Bailey ) Baker!

Brian & Diane Baker! March 29, 2021