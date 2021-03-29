Seaford, Sarah Hege
September 11, 1934 - March 27, 2021
ADVANCE - Mrs. Sarah Hege Seaford, 86, of Hwy 801 South, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 27, 2021, in her home with her children by her side.
She was born on September 11, 1934, in Davie County, to the late Charlie and Ella Smith Hege.
She attended Shady Grove High School and then worked a short time at Hanes Hosiery and attended Winston-Salem Beauty College in the evenings. After graduation, she embarked on a lifelong career as a hairdresser. In 1952, she married the love of her life, Lee Maynard Seaford who preceded her in death in April 1993. Sarah loved her church and her family and was known throughout the community for her baking, which was her way of serving and showing love to others. Sarah had many titles in her life including mom, sister, and friend, but the title she adored the most was Memommy. She was lovingly known by this not only by her grandchildren, but by many who knew her and as her great-grandchildren came along, she fondly took on an additional title of GG.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Charlie Hege, Bobby Hege, Clint Hege, Helen Hege Jones, Peggy Hege and Melvin Hege.
Left to cherish Memommy's memory are her daughter, Sherrie (Steve) Ridenhour; her son, Kim (Paula) Seaford all of Advance; five grandchildren, Amy (Scott) Davis, Brooke Ridenhour (Byron Lewis), Drew (Molly) Ridenhour, Anna (Bradley) Coe and Kara (Nathan) Batchelder; 11 great-grandchildren, Tatum and Parker Davis, Stevie Belle, Saylor and Stella Lewis, Mack and Wade Ridenhour, Henry and Charlie Coe and David and Callie Batchelder.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Catherine, Jill, Pat and Carol who helped care for her over the last few months and to the staff of Trellis Supportive Care.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, at Fork Baptist Church, with Rev. Ken Evans and Rev. Craig Seaford officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may pay their respects to Mrs. Seaford from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 29, at Eaton Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be considered for the Robert Lee and Hilda Seaford Scholarship Fund, c/o Fork Baptist Church, 3140 US Hwy 64 East, Mocksville, NC 27028.
Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com
.
Eaton Funeral Service
325 North Main Street Mocksville, NC 27028
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 29, 2021.