Scarlett Louise Brewer Sener
1941 - 2022
BORN
1941
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601
Yadkinville, NC
Sener, Scarlett Louise Brewer

June 25, 1941 - January 2, 2022

Scarlett Louise Brewer Sener, age 80, passed away January 2, 2022. She was born June 25, 1941 in Rhea County, Tennessee to the late Thomas Jefferson Brewer, and Opal Wampler Brewer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Robyn Louise Sener Clinard. She is survived by her husband of 61 ½ years, "Fred" Frederick Charles Sener; son, Charles Frederick Sener; grandchildren, Dylan Sener, Kaitlyn (Dustin) Clinard Templeton, Luther (Courtney) Clinard; great-grandchildren, Scarlett Templeton, Lawson Clinard; sister, Tommye (John) Nail; sister-in-law, Frances Eva Nemet. Mrs. Sener enjoyed collecting coins, and Indian figurines. She always loved having her pet cats and dogs. The family will receive friends, Saturday, January 8, 2022 from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. A funeral service will be at 2:00 PM, following the visitation in the Gentry Family Chapel with Rev. Gloria Simmons, and Rev. Brady Morrison officiating. Burial will follow in the Brannon Friends Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff of SECU Hospice Home for the loving care shown to Scarlett and her family. Memorials may be made to Hands of Hope Medical Clinic, 320 W. Maple St., Yadkinville, NC 27055, or to Yadkin Christian Ministries, 117 Woodlyn Dr., Yadkinville, NC 27055. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com.

Gentry Family Funeral Service

5108 US Hwy 601 N, Yadkinville, NC 27055
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC
Jan
8
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
Fred & family,
I am so sorry to hear about your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Lena
Lena Williams
Friend
January 5, 2022
Fred and family, Scarlett was a precious lady. We extend our love and prayers to you.
Jeff, Ann, Bethany, & Ethan Crews
Friend
January 4, 2022
