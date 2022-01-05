Sener, Scarlett Louise Brewer
June 25, 1941 - January 2, 2022
Scarlett Louise Brewer Sener, age 80, passed away January 2, 2022. She was born June 25, 1941 in Rhea County, Tennessee to the late Thomas Jefferson Brewer, and Opal Wampler Brewer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Robyn Louise Sener Clinard. She is survived by her husband of 61 ½ years, "Fred" Frederick Charles Sener; son, Charles Frederick Sener; grandchildren, Dylan Sener, Kaitlyn (Dustin) Clinard Templeton, Luther (Courtney) Clinard; great-grandchildren, Scarlett Templeton, Lawson Clinard; sister, Tommye (John) Nail; sister-in-law, Frances Eva Nemet. Mrs. Sener enjoyed collecting coins, and Indian figurines. She always loved having her pet cats and dogs. The family will receive friends, Saturday, January 8, 2022 from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. A funeral service will be at 2:00 PM, following the visitation in the Gentry Family Chapel with Rev. Gloria Simmons, and Rev. Brady Morrison officiating. Burial will follow in the Brannon Friends Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff of SECU Hospice Home for the loving care shown to Scarlett and her family. Memorials may be made to Hands of Hope Medical Clinic, 320 W. Maple St., Yadkinville, NC 27055, or to Yadkin Christian Ministries, 117 Woodlyn Dr., Yadkinville, NC 27055. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 5, 2022.