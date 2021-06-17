Menu
Scotty Lee Alley
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Burroughs Funeral Home
1382 Highway 65 West
Walnut Cove, NC
Alley, Scotty Lee

October 15, 1964 - June 15, 2021

ALLEY

DANBURY

Scotty Lee Alley, 56, went home to be with his Lord Tuesday morning, June 15, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.

Scotty was born on October 15, 1964 in Stokes County to the late Nolaska and Virginia Watts Alley. He was a member of Pleasant View Primitive Baptist Church. Scotty was a volunteer for the Stokes County School System for over 30 years and was awarded Volunteer of the Year for the state of North Carolina. He dedicated himself to everyone and loved to work. Scotty was loved by everyone who knew him and always had a smile on his face. He loved sports and attending games, as well as watching his nieces and nephews play. He never met a stranger and had a deep love for his family and church family.

Scotty was preceded in death by his parents.

Scotty is survived by his 2 sisters, Hilda Gray Matthews (Charles) and Lanette Moore; nephew, Rodney Matthews (Norma); great-nephew, Alex Matthews; 2 great-nieces, Bethany Woods and Alley Spease (Aaron); great-great-niece, Xana Woods; 2 great-great-nephews, Camden Woods and Chance Woods.

There will be a 2:00 pm funeral service held on Friday, June 18, 2021 at Pleasant View Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Jeff Whitaker and Elder Kenneth Presnell officiating. Burial will follow at North View Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 17, 2021 from 6-8 pm at Burroughs Funeral Home and other times at the home.

Social distancing guidelines will be observed.

Memorials may be made to Pleasant View Primitive Baptist Church, 1880 Pleasant View Church Road, Danbury, NC 27016.

Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com.

Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Alley family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Burroughs Funeral Home
1382 Highway, Walnut, NC
Jun
18
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Pleasant View Primitive Baptist Church
2031 Pleasant View Church Rd, Danbury, NC
