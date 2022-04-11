Scott, Selma Cater
April 7, 2022
Selma Cater Scott died at her home on April 7, 2022, following complications from a fall. She lived a long and colorful life, surrounded by great books and music and full of many travel adventures. She was blessed with a keen mind, was skilled at bridge and crosswords, and was a legendary cook and gardener. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her family.
She was born in Temple, Texas, to Guyrene and Buddy Cater and raised her family in Houston, Texas. She moved to Winston-Salem, NC, in 1970, but loved all things Texan and loved her visits back home.
She was married to Lyttleton Boys Scott until his death in 2004. She was married to John Scott Cramer in 2012 until his death in 2018.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Lyttleton Boys Scott; their daughter, Hadley Stuart Scott; and her husband John Scott Cramer. She is survived by her children Betsy Whaling (Robert), Julie Pickard (Larry), John Bennett Butcher, and Robin Gilmartin (Diane Mack); her grandchildren Mary Penn Whaling and John Alexander Whaling (Hollister); and her great-granddaughter Louisa Hadley Whaling. She is survived by her siblings John Cater (Margot), Louisa Steel, Arthur Cater (Eleanor), and Vincent Cater (Linda). She is also survived by many adoring cousins, nieces, nephews, and their families, including Mary Scott O'Brien Herrington and Jay O'Brien of Louisville, KY.
She was a lifelong Episcopalian and a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church.
There will be a private family service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Trellis Supportive Care, Piedmont Opera, or Forsyth Humane Society.
The family wishes to thank all of her terrific friends and neighbors; her dedicated caregivers; and her longtime assistant, Gina Bodenhamer. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2022.