Lyons, Sharon (Shelia)



January 7, 1959 - September 9, 2021



Sharon was born in Winston-Salem, NC on January 7, 1959 and returned to the Lord Sept. 9, 2021. Sharon was the daughter of Willie Lyons and Ruby Mac. She is survived by Antwan Lyons, Antonio Lyons, Anthony Lyons, (son) Taliya Lyons, (granddaughter), Antwan Lyons Jr. (grandson), James Lyons, (brother), Carolyn Stevenson (sister) and Aunt Ruby Norwood and a host of nieces and nephews. Sharon graduated from West Forsyth in 1977. Sharon was a member of New Jerusalem Baptist Church; as a member she participated on the choir over 30+ years and served in community outreach with the church as well. Sharon was a servant who loved to help others any way possible. She taught the youth (preschool, elementary) over 30+ years. Sharon was a devoted wife, mother, sister, and friend; she loved to praise the Lord, dance, listen to music, and sing. Sharon's service will be held at New Hope Missionary Baptist church at 2:30pm. (Gilmore)



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 18, 2021.