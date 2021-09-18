Sharon was born in Winston-Salem, NC on January 7, 1959 and returned to the Lord Sept. 9, 2021. Sharon was the daughter of Willie Lyons and Ruby Mac. She is survived by Antwan Lyons, Antonio Lyons, Anthony Lyons, (son) Taliya Lyons, (granddaughter), Antwan Lyons Jr. (grandson), James Lyons, (brother), Carolyn Stevenson (sister) and Aunt Ruby Norwood and a host of nieces and nephews. Sharon graduated from West Forsyth in 1977. Sharon was a member of New Jerusalem Baptist Church; as a member she participated on the choir over 30+ years and served in community outreach with the church as well. Sharon was a servant who loved to help others any way possible. She taught the youth (preschool, elementary) over 30+ years. Sharon was a devoted wife, mother, sister, and friend; she loved to praise the Lord, dance, listen to music, and sing. Sharon's service will be held at New Hope Missionary Baptist church at 2:30pm. (Gilmore)
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 18, 2021.
My deepest condolences to the Lyons family. Sharon will be truly missed. I always ran into Sharon out shopping !!! She was always a sharp dresser !! I will miss her smile and sense of humor.
BERNICE RAENETTA MARTIN
Friend
October 2, 2021
SHARON WAS ONE OF MY CLASSMATES AND CHILDHOOD FRIENDS. I WILL ALWAYS CHERISH THE MEMORIES WE SHARED TOGETHER. REST IN THE ARMS OF JESUS MY BEAUTIFUL FRIEND
Gail Jenkins Couthen
September 21, 2021
To the wonderful Blessed family of SHARON..I LOVE YOUR MOTHER LIKE A SISTER...GREAT PERSON AND GOD HAS A NEW ANGEL..BE STRONG AND BLESSED..
Treva Mumford
September 20, 2021
Blessings of peace Antoine, Antonio, Anthony, grands, James and Carolyn and family. Sheila enjoyed her life. Until you all meet again.. may your precious memories bring peace. Rejoice as Sheila is now singing and dancing with Tony, Aunt Ruby, Uncle Willie, and her brothers Wille David, Paul and Stephon.
Cynthia Skinner
Family
September 19, 2021
Beautiful soul and spirit..gone too soon. Our deepest condolences and sincere prayers to all of you..she loved her Family.....The Jackson Family