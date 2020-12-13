Reavis, Sharon Scott
November 29, 1946 - December 11, 2020
Mrs. Sharon Scott Reavis, 74, of Winston-Salem, passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020. Sharon was born in Forsyth County on November 29, 1946. Sharon enjoyed spending time at the beach creating wonderful memories with her family and friends. She also enjoyed working in her flower gardens, dancing, and loved to read. Sharon was preceded in death by her mother, Peggy Sue Scott. She is survived by her husband, Thomas "Larry" Reavis; children, Michael Poe (Lisa) and Kristina Michelle Austin; stepdaughter, Lori Reavis Macropoulos (Chris); five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and one expected in the Spring of 2021. Sharon is also survived by three sisters, April Wheeling (Tommy), Pam Bertsch, and Debbie Preis; two brothers, John Sprinkle (Mary) and Thomas Sprinkle (Carol); and numerous other loving relatives. Sharon was a beloved wife, mother, sister and most importantly, a grandmother and great-grandmother. She cherished her role as a grandmother and great-grandmother above all else. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. A private family inurnment service will be held at Bethel United Methodist Church and a service to celebrate Sharon's life will be held there at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, 2170 Bethel Methodist Church Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is serving the family of Mrs. Reavis. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 13, 2020.