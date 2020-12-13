I am so sad at the loss of this great lady and great friend. For nearly 40 years, she has been one of my most favorite people. I remember back in the 1980s when she and Larry started dating. They had a great love for each other like few I have ever seen and they were devoted to one another ever since then. Sharon for many years was a clerk in a number of vital areas in the court system - everything from juvenile to court appointments and just about everything. For all those years, every time I saw she had a smile on her face and was helpful to everyone who asked. It almost seemed like the court house would not run without her. What a great, sweet lady she was. It has been my privilege to know know her and I will always cherish my memories of her. I know Larry, Mike, Lisa and all the family are going to miss her greatly. Let me say: Sharon, rest in peace, knowing you made a big difference in the world. May God bless you and may he hold you closely for all eternity.

Danny Ferguson December 13, 2020