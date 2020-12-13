Menu
Sharon Scott Reavis
1946 - 2020
BORN
1946
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Reavis, Sharon Scott

November 29, 1946 - December 11, 2020

Mrs. Sharon Scott Reavis, 74, of Winston-Salem, passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020. Sharon was born in Forsyth County on November 29, 1946. Sharon enjoyed spending time at the beach creating wonderful memories with her family and friends. She also enjoyed working in her flower gardens, dancing, and loved to read. Sharon was preceded in death by her mother, Peggy Sue Scott. She is survived by her husband, Thomas "Larry" Reavis; children, Michael Poe (Lisa) and Kristina Michelle Austin; stepdaughter, Lori Reavis Macropoulos (Chris); five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and one expected in the Spring of 2021. Sharon is also survived by three sisters, April Wheeling (Tommy), Pam Bertsch, and Debbie Preis; two brothers, John Sprinkle (Mary) and Thomas Sprinkle (Carol); and numerous other loving relatives. Sharon was a beloved wife, mother, sister and most importantly, a grandmother and great-grandmother. She cherished her role as a grandmother and great-grandmother above all else. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. A private family inurnment service will be held at Bethel United Methodist Church and a service to celebrate Sharon's life will be held there at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, 2170 Bethel Methodist Church Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is serving the family of Mrs. Reavis. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sharon, you have been greatly missed this past year! I always loved getting to spend time with you when our Prestwick friends gathered to celebrate birthdays at a favorite restaurant! I loved hearing your stories about family and the times we talked about being younger and the things we all remembered about growing up. My lovely friend, you are terribly missed. We still hold in our hearts a space for you around our table! Love you still!
Phyllis Sloan
December 7, 2021
Larry and Family, It is such a blessing to have one´s life enriched just by being in the presence of another person. Sharon was that kind blessing to us. She made you feel as if had made her day! Thanks for sharing her with all of us. All of you should know that she loved her family. If you were with her any time at all she would give you a update on each and every one. We are sure she is being remembered for her beautiful smile and positive spirit of good will. She loved people and people loved her. May the God of Hope fill each of you with Joy and Peace as you trust in Him that you might be filled with Hope by the Power of the Holy Spirit. In Christian Love, Dana and Vickie Wooten
Dana and Vickie Wooten
December 28, 2020
Larry & Mike & family, Sorry for your loss. I can imagine how sad you must be and I hope you will recover soon. Take care of yourselves.
Marshall Beane
December 26, 2020
Larry, I know there are no words to console you right now. You are so blessed to have loved my sister as you did. Soul mates. I feel you will be blessed for all the love you two shared. Time I pray will heal your loss,and know that she loved you with all her heart.
Tommy&April Wheeling
December 14, 2020
Larry, I know at this time, there are no words to comfort you. You two were soul mates, I feel with time that you will heal. We express our deepest sympathy for you and your family. I will always miss my big sister, and pray she is there amoung familiar faces. Stay strong and may you have the blessings of all who loved you two.
Tommy & April Wheeling
December 14, 2020
So sorry to hear about Sharon´s passing. My prayers for the family in this difficult time.
Rachel Bunce
December 14, 2020
David and I are so saddened to hear of Sharon´s death. She was such a dear friend. She was fun to be with and around. Our thoughts and prayers go out to you, Larry, and your family!
David and Phyllis Sloan
December 14, 2020
I am so sad at the loss of this great lady and great friend. For nearly 40 years, she has been one of my most favorite people. I remember back in the 1980s when she and Larry started dating. They had a great love for each other like few I have ever seen and they were devoted to one another ever since then. Sharon for many years was a clerk in a number of vital areas in the court system - everything from juvenile to court appointments and just about everything. For all those years, every time I saw she had a smile on her face and was helpful to everyone who asked. It almost seemed like the court house would not run without her. What a great, sweet lady she was. It has been my privilege to know know her and I will always cherish my memories of her. I know Larry, Mike, Lisa and all the family are going to miss her greatly. Let me say: Sharon, rest in peace, knowing you made a big difference in the world. May God bless you and may he hold you closely for all eternity.
Danny Ferguson
December 13, 2020
Mike, Lisa and family, we are so sorry for your loss. Mrs. Sharon was a beautiful lady and we will miss her beautiful smile. Love and prayers for you all.
Terry & Heather Wooten
December 13, 2020
Larry, my deepest sympathies to you and your family. Sharon was a special lady.
Ellen Hayes
December 13, 2020
Larry, Mike and family I am so sorry to hear of Sharon´s passing. Thoughts and prayers are with you.
Byron Jones
December 13, 2020
Larry and Mike, so sorry for your lost. Thinking of you both in these tough times.
Donnie Diamont
December 13, 2020
