Winston-Salem - Ms. Sheila Dixon McDaniel, 68, passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021 following a brief period of illness. At Ms. McDaniel's request there will be no funeral service. (Clark S. Brown & Sons)
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 9, 2021.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Clark S Brown & Sons Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Clark S Brown & Sons Funeral Home.
10 Entries
Praying for the family of Shelia. She will be missed.
Sending love and light to all.
Kathy Hunter-Williams
Friend
June 12, 2021
May the love of God wrap you in his glory and provide comfort to your family.
William Cain
June 11, 2021
You will truly be missed. We love you!
Cheryl and Family
Family
June 10, 2021
Brenda D. Knox
June 10, 2021
Sheila was a sweet and true friend. As a lifelong learner, she enjoyed sharing her knowledge about history, science and animals. I will miss her immensely. My prayers are for strength and comfort for the Family.
Brenda Knox
Friend
June 10, 2021
Beloved aunt, patient and kind. Your spirit shall be lifted and never forgotten.
Mika
Family
June 9, 2021
My condolences to the family.
Arwilda Cannady- Baldwin
Friend
June 9, 2021
praying for the family
Belinda Robinson
June 9, 2021
Praying for the family of Sheila. Please accept my sincere condolences. Rose Smalls
Roberta Smalls
Friend
June 9, 2021
We offer our heartfelt sympathy to the families of Shelia prayers for you n your time of loss