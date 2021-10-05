Medley, Sheila Danley
December 6, 1959 - October 3, 2021
Sheila Danley Medley, 61, passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Wake Forest Baptist Health. She was born in Forsyth County on December 6, 1959 to the late Curtis and Irene Haley Danley. Sheila had an adventurous personality and was always willing to help. She enjoyed hiking, flower gardening and loved her cats. Preceding her in death were her brothers, Jerry, Richard, and Greg Danley. Surviving is her daughter, Marie Needham (Marty); grandson, Colby Needham; sister, Pamela Stafford (Teddy); niece, Teresa Arrington and a nephew, Dean Danley. A visitation will be held from 6-8 PM Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel
6685 Shallowford Rd., Lewisville, NC 27023
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 5, 2021.