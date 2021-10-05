Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sheila Danley Medley
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes - Lewisville
6685 Shallowford Rd
Lewisville, NC
Medley, Sheila Danley

December 6, 1959 - October 3, 2021

Sheila Danley Medley, 61, passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Wake Forest Baptist Health. She was born in Forsyth County on December 6, 1959 to the late Curtis and Irene Haley Danley. Sheila had an adventurous personality and was always willing to help. She enjoyed hiking, flower gardening and loved her cats. Preceding her in death were her brothers, Jerry, Richard, and Greg Danley. Surviving is her daughter, Marie Needham (Marty); grandson, Colby Needham; sister, Pamela Stafford (Teddy); niece, Teresa Arrington and a nephew, Dean Danley. A visitation will be held from 6-8 PM Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel

6685 Shallowford Rd., Lewisville, NC 27023
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel
6685 Shallowford Road, Lewisville
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes - Lewisville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes - Lewisville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Sheila was always such a sweet and kind hearted lady she will definitely be missed
Wayne King
Friend
October 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results