Vestal, Shelba Jean Stimpson



August 21, 1943 - June 8, 2021



Shelba Jean Stimpson Vestal, 77, passed away Tuesday June 8, 2021. She was born August 21, 1943 in Yadkin County to the late Bernard Ray Stimpson and June Bernell Webb Stimpson. Mrs. Vestal was the owner of Vestal Sewing Shop for 60 years. She was predeceased by her parents; sister, Sara Stimpson; son-in-law, Darrell Hobson. Surviving are her husband of 61 years, Donald Gray Vestal; children, Teresa Vestal Hobson, Michael (Amy) Vestal; grandchildren, Josh (Amanda) Hobson, Tanner (Rae) Vestal, Rachel (IV) Simons; sisters, Suzy Stimpson, Kathy Keaton, Robin (Harold) Shore. The family will receive friends from 2-3 PM Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Boonville Baptist Church. A memorial service will follow at 3:00 PM at Boonville Baptist Church by Rev. John Brown. The family would like to say a very special thanks to the staff at Yadkin Valley Home Health, Mountain Valley Hospice, Rachel Taylor, and Jill Jester for the loving care given to Mrs. Vestal. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Boonville Baptist Church Building Fund, 201 Baptist Church Rd, Boonville, NC 27011. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Vestal family.



Gentry Family Funeral Service



5108 US Hwy 601 N. Yadkinville, NC 27055



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 9, 2021.