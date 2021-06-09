Shelba Jean Stimpson Vestal, 77, passed away Tuesday June 8, 2021. She was born August 21, 1943 in Yadkin County to the late Bernard Ray Stimpson and June Bernell Webb Stimpson. Mrs. Vestal was the owner of Vestal Sewing Shop for 60 years. She was predeceased by her parents; sister, Sara Stimpson; son-in-law, Darrell Hobson. Surviving are her husband of 61 years, Donald Gray Vestal; children, Teresa Vestal Hobson, Michael (Amy) Vestal; grandchildren, Josh (Amanda) Hobson, Tanner (Rae) Vestal, Rachel (IV) Simons; sisters, Suzy Stimpson, Kathy Keaton, Robin (Harold) Shore. The family will receive friends from 2-3 PM Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Boonville Baptist Church. A memorial service will follow at 3:00 PM at Boonville Baptist Church by Rev. John Brown. The family would like to say a very special thanks to the staff at Yadkin Valley Home Health, Mountain Valley Hospice, Rachel Taylor, and Jill Jester for the loving care given to Mrs. Vestal. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Boonville Baptist Church Building Fund, 201 Baptist Church Rd, Boonville, NC 27011. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Vestal family.
16 Entries
Teresa and family , I am so sorry to learn of the passing of your mother, wife and grandmother, She was such a beautiful lady inside as well as outside. I know you all must be heartbroken . I pray God will give you comfort during this time and you will be able to celebrate her life. An amazing lady she was and will be remembered as such !! God bless !
Janet Spencer
Friend
June 16, 2021
Teresa and family I am so sorry for your loss. I went by her shop at least 45 years ago with Teresa to meet her. My last name was Wooten at the time and I was from Davie County. She was such a beautiful person. My prayers will be with you Teresa in the loss of your Mother.
susan carter
Acquaintance
June 14, 2021
So sorry for your loss!! May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Wendy Mosteller
Acquaintance
June 13, 2021
Prayers for the family. What a sweet person she was!
Anne Marie Woodruff
June 12, 2021
So sad to hear of Jean's passing...I visited her shop for many years for fabric, buttons and help with projects..Always a smile and welcoming each time..May God comfort all her family...
Kathy Freeman
Friend
June 11, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Christine Elliott
Friend
June 11, 2021
Dear Famiy, Our thoughts and prayers are for you during this time of loss. My heart breaks at the hurt & void you will be feeling for quiet a while. Jean was an exceptionally talented seamstress, as well as a beautiful christian lady. She lived her story by the way she helped others. May the Lord bless and comfort you. Pat & Don Garris
Pat Garris
Friend
June 8, 2021
To all of Jean’s family, Sending our Condolences to all of you! May you each find peace knowing she is free of discomfort and pain and is now living with her Lord and Savior. May your precious memories and the love each of you had with her stay close in each of your hearts. ❤ With much sympathy, Terry and Scarlet (Vestal) Matthews
Scarlet Matthews
Family
June 8, 2021
I'm sad to hear of Mrs. Vestal passing. She will be missed by many. Prayers for the family.
Deborah Gilmore
June 8, 2021
Sending prayers and love...
Sarah Mackie
Acquaintance
June 8, 2021
Shelba in her Obituary Picture has the same smile as at Boonville High School, and when I saw her last at D&J Grocery, She was a outgoing friendly person.
She will be missed by her classmates at Boonville High School class of 1961.
Best wishes to Donnie, Teresa, Michael and her Grandchildren.
May God Bless
Ray Parker
Classmate
June 8, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Joyce Vanhoy
Friend
June 8, 2021
Richard and Toby Vanhoy
June 8, 2021
Jean was such a special lady to a lot of people. Working with the public is never easy but she was always a welcoming and caring person. God gave her a special talent of sewing and she used that talent to help others. Prayers for all the family.
Phyllis Adams
Friend
June 8, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Jean was a special person. My mother, Zola enjoyed her visits so much.
Phyllis McCollum
Friend
June 8, 2021
My heart is happy "Shelba Jean" no longer has the burden of health issue and is now in Heaven enjoying eternal life ..My heart is sad because my BFF will only, now, be a loving memory of good times spent together.