Shelby Camille Gordon Flippin
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cox-Needham Funeral Home
822 West Main Street
Pilot Mountain, NC
Flippin, Shelby Camille Gordon

June 24, 1937 - December 11, 2021

Shelby Camille Gordon Flippin, 84, of Pilot Mountain, passed away December 11, 2021, at Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home. Born June 24, 1937, she was the only child of Early "Raymond" and Etta Bradley Gordon. She attended UNCG Women's College and went on to become an executive secretary for R.J Reynolds, for over thirty years. During this time, she married Arthur "Kenneth" Flippin. During their marriage of sixty-four years, they had three children and was the strong matriarch of the family. She was an avid sports fan and loved to travel. Spending time with her family was a priority. Her doctors often called her "tough" and spoke of what a "fireball" she was. Left behind to cherish these and so many more memories, are her husband, Arthur "Kenneth" Flippin; her daughters and sons-in-law, Cheryl Flippin (Charles Allen) Britton, Amelia F. (Tracy Ray) Marion; a son and daughter-in-law, Kevin Gordon (Jennifer Williams) Flippin; eight grandchildren, Jessica (Jordan) Ledwell, Eric (Kayla) Johnson, Melissa Danielle Johnson, Madison Elaine Britton, Aftan (Steven) Brown, Meagan Leigh Fulton, Caleb William Flippin, Jonah Gordon Flippin; five great-grandchildren, Lochlan Kirk Ledwell, Asher Lee Ledwell, Allen Tate Johnson, Jase Tiberius Johnson; and Shelby Louise Brown. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at 12:00 PM at Cox-Needham Funeral Chapel. Family will receive friends from 11:00 AM-12:00 PM, just prior to the service. Dale Riddle will be officiating. Interment will follow in the Pilot Mountain City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

Cox-Needham Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Flippin family. Online condolences may be made at www.coxneedham.com.

Cox-Needham Funeral Home

822 W. Main Street
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Cox-Needham Funeral Home
822 West Main Street, Pilot Mountain, NC
Dec
15
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Cox-Needham Funeral Home
822 West Main Street, Pilot Mountain, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Cox-Needham Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our hearts go out to all in this beautiful family on the loss of such a sweet, strong and wonderful matriarch. Camille was a beautiful soul and will be missed greatly. All our love, Lisa and Hamilton Brown
Hamilton and Lisa Brown
December 13, 2021
