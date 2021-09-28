Noble, Shelby Kresent
May 16, 1949 - September 25, 2021
Tobaccoville – Shelby Kresent Noble, 72, of Tobaccoville, NC, passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at his home with this beloved wife and family by his side.
Mr. Noble was born on May 16, 1949, in Hazard, KY, to the late Burley and Maebelle Noble. He proudly served in the US Marines during the Vietnam War. He was a member of Northside Baptist Church in Winston-Salem, where he joyfully sang in the choir.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, two sisters, and one sister joined him in Heaven just a few short hours after his death.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Eva DeHart Noble; two daughters: Paula Varner (Greg), and Billie Merritt (Daniel); a son, Duane Tesh; a brother, Randy Noble; two grandsons that were the light of his life, Bryson Merritt, and Grayson Merritt; his best friend, Buddy Proffitt; and his beloved dog Tank, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Buddy Proffitt for all of his care and friendship.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care: 401 Technology Ln., Mt. Airy, NC 27030.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Slate Funeral Home in King, NC.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at the DeHart Family Cemetery, 6066 Spainhour Mill Rd., Tobaccoville, NC, with Pastor Randy Hicks officiating.
Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Shelby Kresent Noble. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 28, 2021.