Fishel, Shelby Snyder
January 6, 1940 - October 7, 2020
Mrs. Shelby Snyder Fishel, 80, of Winston-Salem, passed away of natural causes on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Shelby was born in Forsyth County on January 6, 1940, to the late Charles Edward Snyder and Elva Reid Snyder. She was of the Moravian faith. Shelby is survived by her husband of 61 years, Lloyd Fishel; two sons, Aubrey (Mona) and Bryan (Sharon); one daughter, Sherri Bogue (Glenn); and three grandchildren, Austin Bogue, Erika Bogue, and Jordan Bogue. A private family graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Konnoak Moravian Church, Attn.: Pastor's Discretionary Fund, 3401 Konnoak Dr., Winston-Salem, NC 27127. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is serving the family of Mrs. Fishel. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 12, 2020.