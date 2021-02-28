Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Shelby Jean Swaim
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Swaim, Shelby Jean

February 21, 1937 - February 25, 2021

Mrs. Shelby Jean Swaim, 84, went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, February 25, 2021. She was born in Guilford County on February 21, 1937 to McCoy Lee and Margaret Savannah Foust. Shelby loved to cook and bake, and she was great at it. She never met a stranger. Shelby gave the best hugs, had the sweetest spirit and a smile that would light up the room. Everyone who had the privilege to know her, will miss her dearly. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Conrad Swaim, Sr.; brother, Donnie; sisters, Louise and Peggy; nephew, Jeff; and special friends, Barbara and Talma/Tannie. Surviving are her children, Conrad Swaim, Jr., David Swaim (Beverly), and Libby Melton (Tony); grandchildren, Dustin Swaim, Ashley Campbell, and Daniel Melton; and great-grandchildren, Jonathon Campbell, D.J. Swaim, and Cameron Swaim. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens with Pastor Jason Whitaker officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 10 Glenlake Pkwy NE South Tower Suite 400 Atlanta, GA 30328. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
2
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.