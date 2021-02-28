Swaim, Shelby Jean
February 21, 1937 - February 25, 2021
Mrs. Shelby Jean Swaim, 84, went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, February 25, 2021. She was born in Guilford County on February 21, 1937 to McCoy Lee and Margaret Savannah Foust. Shelby loved to cook and bake, and she was great at it. She never met a stranger. Shelby gave the best hugs, had the sweetest spirit and a smile that would light up the room. Everyone who had the privilege to know her, will miss her dearly. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Conrad Swaim, Sr.; brother, Donnie; sisters, Louise and Peggy; nephew, Jeff; and special friends, Barbara and Talma/Tannie. Surviving are her children, Conrad Swaim, Jr., David Swaim (Beverly), and Libby Melton (Tony); grandchildren, Dustin Swaim, Ashley Campbell, and Daniel Melton; and great-grandchildren, Jonathon Campbell, D.J. Swaim, and Cameron Swaim. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens with Pastor Jason Whitaker officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
, 10 Glenlake Pkwy NE South Tower Suite 400 Atlanta, GA 30328. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Feb. 28, 2021.