Goode, Shelia



June 1, 1950 - March 4, 2022



Ms. Shelia Ann Goode, 71, passed away Friday, March 4, 2022. She was born June 1, 1950, in Forsyth County to the late Folger and Annabelle Goode. Shelia was a family woman who loved her children, grandchildren, family gatherings, and the work of life. She attended Gospel Light Baptist Church. In her career Shelia held positions at Horizon's Children's Hospital, R.J. Reynolds, and Timco Aviation. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Sherry Collins and brother, Alton Goode. Shelia is survived by three sons: Shawn Grubbs (Paige), Shane Grubbs, and Bo Grubbs; four grandchildren: Taylor Grubbs, Tory Grubbs, Olivia Grubbs, and Emma Grubbs; and six siblings: Sylvia Nixon, Alan Goode, Fern Albracht, Ronda Shumate, Maria Horn, and John Goode. There will be a gathering of friends and family to celebrate Sheila's life on Saturday, April 23rd from 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the Goode Family Home place, 2420 West Mountain Street, Kernersville. Everyone is invited to drop by and share a memory with the family. (Hayworth Miller Silas Creek Chapel)



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 16, 2022.