Holden, Shelia Stewart
April 30, 1944 - September 22, 2020
Mrs. Shelia Stewart Holden, 76, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born April 30, 1944 in Davidson County, the daughter of J.C. and Lois Hicks Stewart. A member of New Friendship Baptist Church for most of her life, she served on many committees and was active in the life of the church. Shelia was also retired from Physician Discoveries. She enjoyed tennis, cooking, reading, gardening, and watching her grandson's baseball games. Family and friends were her life along with helping others in need. She was a blessing to all that knew her and will be missed by many. She was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her loving husband of 54 years, Darrell Holden; a daughter, Jennifer Hill and husband, Ben of Lexington; a grandson, Brayden Hill of Lexington; a brother, Jim Stewart and wife, June of Seven Lakes; two nephews, Donnie Manning and wife, Theresa of Atlanta, GA. and Derek Stewart and wife, Katie of Asheville and many lifelong friends. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at New Friendship Baptist Church with Pastor Chris Byrne officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Due to COVID restrictions, the Sanctuary will be limited to family and close friends. The service will be live streamed in the Fellowship Hall for those who are unable to be seated in the Sanctuary. Masks are required. In lieu of flowers donations may be directed to the New Friendship Baptist Church Building Fund, 4258 Old Lexington Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27107. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
