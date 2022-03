Brown



Winston-Salem - Shelma Elizabeth Gladden Brown, 84, passed away June 7, 2021. Viewing is from 1pm-6pm Fri., June 11, 2021 at Russell Funeral Home. Funeral will be at 11am Sat., June 12, 2021 at Redeemed Missionary Baptist Church (RUSSELL).



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 11, 2021.