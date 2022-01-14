Menu
Sheron Ann Springsteen Ward
1964 - 2022
BORN
1964
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Eaton Funeral Service
325 North Main Street
Mocksville, NC
Ward, Sheron Ann Springsteen

June 17, 1964 - January 11, 2022

WINSTON-SALEM — Sheron Ann Springsteen Ward, 57, passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at her home.

She was born on June 17, 1964, in Montgomery County, PA, to the late Austin Joseph and Dolores Marie Ruland Springsteen.

Sheron was a member of the South Fork Church of Christ, loved God and His Word, being a faithful Bible reader and had a prayer life. She loved her Christian friends and neighbors. Sheron enjoyed working word puzzles, bird watching, and working in flowers in her yard and living in her "Blue House."

In addition to her birth parents, she was preceded in death by her foster sister, Claudia Jo Pharr, and her foster father, Claude Pharr.

Survivors include her birth sister, Linda, of Reading, PA; her foster mother, Jo Pharr of Winston-Salem; a foster brother, Brett Pharr (Nancy) of Brentwood, TN; and a foster niece, Brittany Pharr of Nashville, TN.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at Eaton Funeral Chapel in Mocksville, with Mr. Brett Pharr officiating. The body will lie in state for thirty minutes prior to the service. Interment will follow in Jericho Church of Christ Cemetery in Mocksville. Due to COVID, there will be no visitation.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to her caregivers from Monarch—Tracey, Erin, and Mary, all of whom added joy to her life.

Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com.

Eaton Funeral Service

325 N. Main St., Mocksville, NC 27028
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 14, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of Sharon passing
Steven Everett
January 17, 2022
