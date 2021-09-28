Bolick, Shirley Moore
September 18, 1934 - September 26, 2021
YADKINVILLE - Mrs. Shirley Moore Bolick, 87, of Yadkinville, passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at SECU Hospice Care Center. Mrs. Bolick was born September 18, 1934 to Ray T. Moore and Manilla Craver Moore. She was a graduate of Courtney High School and Wake Forest College. Mrs. Bolick taught in Roanoke Rapids, Mount Airy, and West Yadkin schools before retiring. She was a lifelong member of Courtney Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Bolick was preceded in death by her husband, Bill J. Bolick. She is survived by her cousins, Susan Avery, Natalie Matthews, and Alayne Raker; and many special friends and caring neighbors. A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00AM, Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Courtney Baptist Church with Rev. James Williams officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Courtney Baptist Church, 3341 Courtney Church Rd, Yadkinville, NC 27055 or to Yadkin Humane Society, PO Box 1652, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com
. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Bolick family.
Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 28, 2021.