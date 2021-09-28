Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Shirley Moore Bolick
FUNERAL HOME
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601
Yadkinville, NC
Bolick, Shirley Moore

September 18, 1934 - September 26, 2021

YADKINVILLE - Mrs. Shirley Moore Bolick, 87, of Yadkinville, passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at SECU Hospice Care Center. Mrs. Bolick was born September 18, 1934 to Ray T. Moore and Manilla Craver Moore. She was a graduate of Courtney High School and Wake Forest College. Mrs. Bolick taught in Roanoke Rapids, Mount Airy, and West Yadkin schools before retiring. She was a lifelong member of Courtney Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Bolick was preceded in death by her husband, Bill J. Bolick. She is survived by her cousins, Susan Avery, Natalie Matthews, and Alayne Raker; and many special friends and caring neighbors. A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00AM, Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Courtney Baptist Church with Rev. James Williams officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Courtney Baptist Church, 3341 Courtney Church Rd, Yadkinville, NC 27055 or to Yadkin Humane Society, PO Box 1652, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Bolick family.

Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Courtney Baptist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
I loved ms Bolick she was my teacher at west Yadkin in the 1980’s such a sweet and kind lady
Julie Bryant
October 5, 2021
I knew Shirley for many years. Her Mother was my third grade teacher. Our families were members at Courtney Baptist and friends both at church and out in the community.
Lynn Craver Brown
Friend
September 29, 2021
Ms Bolick was one of my favorite teachers in school. She was always stern in her teachings but she was also a really funny person she made us laugh gave us hard homework she will definitely be missed One of my favorite teachers of all time she taught me a lot in school. I am so sorry to the family she will be missed thoughts and prayers are with you all.
SANDY HOBSON
Student
September 28, 2021
Mrs. Bolick was my teacher at West Yadkin School, she was a great teacher at that. Praying for the family in this time of loss.
Sharon Branch
Student
September 28, 2021
It was my pleasure to see Mrs. Shirley Bolick every Friday to pamper her with a fresh shampoo, scalp massage, and style. She was a beloved client to me and all the stylists at Jelane's Hair Studio during her years as our guest! Our prayers are with her family as they celebrate her life & mourn her passing.
Lauren Swaim
Acquaintance
September 27, 2021
Shirley was married to my Great-Uncle, Bill. She was a very sweet, kind, and beautiful lady. I’m sorry she has passed.
Brenda King
Family
September 27, 2021
Shirley was my contact to finding where the name Courtney originated and how it was first applied to the old Cross Roads Academy, where Courtney Baptist Church is located, and later, the high school of that name. Courtney was the wife of a Mr. Parish, who served as a teacher at the Academy. She was from Washington County, Tennessee, and later worked at the Baptist Book Store in Nashville, TN. Shirley is the daughter of Ray T. Moore, beloved principal of Courtney HS. She was appreciated and will be missed. My thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends.
Andrew Mackie
Friend
September 27, 2021
It was a pleasure working with you at West Yadkin school.
Tim Gough
September 26, 2021
Mrs. Bolivian was my teacher at West Yadkin. Praying for you all as you go through this difficult time.
Janet SizemoreSizemore
Friend
September 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results