Shirley was my contact to finding where the name Courtney originated and how it was first applied to the old Cross Roads Academy, where Courtney Baptist Church is located, and later, the high school of that name. Courtney was the wife of a Mr. Parish, who served as a teacher at the Academy. She was from Washington County, Tennessee, and later worked at the Baptist Book Store in Nashville, TN. Shirley is the daughter of Ray T. Moore, beloved principal of Courtney HS. She was appreciated and will be missed. My thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends.

Andrew Mackie Friend September 27, 2021