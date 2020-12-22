Collins, Shirley Elaine Bennett
January 4, 1946 - December 20, 2020
COLLINS
LAWSONVILLE
Shirley Elaine Bennett Collins, 74, passed away Sunday afternoon, December 20, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center after having multiple strokes this year.
Shirley was born on January 4, 1946 in Stokes County to the late Harvey and Lillie Mae Yates Bennett. She along with her sister, Kathy, owned and operated Country Florist for over 40 years. She loved making floral arrangements. Shirley and her husband (Donnie) also ran Lawson's Fish Lake. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her sister, Kathy Dale Bennett.
Shirley is survived by her loving husband, Donnie Collins; sister, Betty Gatewood (Garland Brewer); and an aunt, Georgie George.
There will be an 11:00 am graveside service held on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at New Birth Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Wayne Marion officiating.
The family will receive friends following the graveside service and other times at the home.
Social distancing guidelines will be observed and facial coverings are required.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 22, 2020.