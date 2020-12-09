Hoyle, Shirley Temple Walters



September 16, 1936 - December 4, 2020



Shirley Temple Walters Hoyle, age 84, of Winston-Salem, died Friday, December 4th, 2020 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home after a short illness. Mrs. Hoyle was born in Forsyth County to Rev. Dewey L. and Mittie C. Temple. She was preceded in death by her parents, eight brothers, one sister and one son, D. Brian (Susan) Walters.



Surviving is her beloved husband, Robert E. Hoyle of the home, two daughters, Mrs. Paula (Andy) Shores of Tucson, AZ, Mrs. June (Eddie) Barr of Dobson, NC. She has six grandchildren, Will (Cheryl) Myers III, Neil (Jelena Myers, David Walters II, Justin (Mandy) Walters, Rev. Luke (Holly) Money and Coy Barr. She also has several great-grandchildren.



Shirley was a wonderful wife and mother; she was always a lady. She is at home now with our Father in Heaven.



The family will have a Private Graveside Service on Friday, December 11th 2020 at the Poplar Springs Baptist Church Cemetery, Rev. Luke Money will be officiating.



Her family would like to thank all of the staff at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home for their loving care and tenderness with which they treated Mrs. Hoyle.



Johnson Funeral Home in Elkin is serving the Hoyle family.



