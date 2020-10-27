Millner, Shirley Jean Smith



August 3, 1942 - October 22, 2020



On Thursday, October 22, 2020 God sent an Angel to take our loved one to Heaven. Shirley Jean Smith Millner was born on August 3, 1942 in Winston-Salem, N. C. to the late Bishop R. L. McCullough and Ollie T. McCullough. She was also preceded in death by her late husband of 36 years, Walter McKinley Smith. To their union two daughters were born.



She was educated in the Winston-Salem Forsyth County School System and was a graduate of the Carver High School Class of 1961. She became an employee of the Winston-Salem Forsyth County School System and later retired as an employee of R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company after 30 years of service.



Shirley was a faithful member of Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church. She loved and attended faithfully the morning Bible Study Class, Wednesday Night Bible Study and Women's Bible Study. She also attended Word of Life and New Beginnings House of Worship.



Left to cherish her beautiful memories are her husband, Luther Millner; four children, Wyteria (Ves) Rucker of Walkertown, NC, Vickie (Rev. Cedric) Henry of Winston-Salem, NC, Dwayne (Stephanie) Millner of Arizona, and Brannon (Mary) of Winston-Salem, NC; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; two brothers, Freddie Lee McCullough of Maryland, Shelton (Elleton) McCullough of Winston-Salem, NC; one sister, Rebecca Moyer of Chester, VA; four brothers-in-law, James (Loretta) Smith of Belews Creek, NC, Raymond Hairston of Walnut Cove, NC, Harold Smith of Wadesboro, NC, and Russell (Vivian) Millner of Pinnacle, NC; three sisters-in-law, Charlotte Turner of Winston-Salem, NC, Marie Hickman and Patricia Hatcher of Pinnacle, NC; two Goddaughters, Jeanette Simmons of Winston-Salem, NC and Asia Parker of Kernersville, NC; three devoted caregivers, Ruby Gray, Carolyn Boyd and Theresa Henry; a host of loving nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.



The public viewing will be on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 12:00-1:30pm at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Walkertown, NC. The private family Homegoing Service will be on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 2:00pm. Interment will be in the Nat Watkins Cemetery, Walkertown, NC.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 27, 2020.