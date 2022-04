Kronenberg



Sparta - Mrs. Shirley Lewis Kronenberg, 74, died Tues., Jan. 4, 2022. Graveside service at 2PM, Mon., Jan 10, 2022 at Holly Hill Memorial Park in Thomasville. Visitation 4-6PM, Sun. at J.C. Green and Sons in Wallburg.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 6, 2022.