Phillips, Shirley Alexander



March 19, 1936 - June 30, 2021



Shirley Ann Phillips, age 85, of King, passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Universal Healthcare of King.



Shirley was born in Surry County on March 19, 1936, to the late Jesse Ford Alexander and Maggie Harpe Alexander.



In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Phillips, children; Sam Hooker, Kenneth Garris, Ronnie Garris, Bonnie Hooker, and Patricia Garris.



She survived by three children, Richard Hooker of Tenn., Sandra Watson of King, Shelia Zolnierowicz of King, brothers; Frank Alexander and wife Lynn, of Traphill, Phillip Alexander, Joe Alexander, both of Winston-Salem, sisters, Cora Wilmoth of Virginia Beach, Linda Dake of Elkin, nine grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, and several loving nieces and nephews.



Graveside services will be held Monday, 11:00 a.m., July 5, 2021, at Sunrise Cemetery in Jonesville.



Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Phillips family.



Johnson Funeral Home



615 W. Main St. Elkin, NC 28621



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jul. 3, 2021.