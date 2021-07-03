Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Shirley Alexander Phillips
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Johnson Funeral Home
615 W Main St
Elkin, NC
Phillips, Shirley Alexander

March 19, 1936 - June 30, 2021

Shirley Ann Phillips, age 85, of King, passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Universal Healthcare of King.

Shirley was born in Surry County on March 19, 1936, to the late Jesse Ford Alexander and Maggie Harpe Alexander.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Phillips, children; Sam Hooker, Kenneth Garris, Ronnie Garris, Bonnie Hooker, and Patricia Garris.

She survived by three children, Richard Hooker of Tenn., Sandra Watson of King, Shelia Zolnierowicz of King, brothers; Frank Alexander and wife Lynn, of Traphill, Phillip Alexander, Joe Alexander, both of Winston-Salem, sisters, Cora Wilmoth of Virginia Beach, Linda Dake of Elkin, nine grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, and several loving nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held Monday, 11:00 a.m., July 5, 2021, at Sunrise Cemetery in Jonesville.

Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Phillips family.

Johnson Funeral Home

615 W. Main St. Elkin, NC 28621
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jul. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
5
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Sunrise Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Johnson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Johnson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My heart hurts for you Sandra and for your family. Your Food Lion family is wrapping their arms around you for comfort.
Karla Ransome
Work
July 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results