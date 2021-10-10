Saunders, Shirley Holt



March 13, 1932 - October 5, 2021



Shirley Holt Saunders, 89 years young Oct. 5th,2021 passed at her home in Mocksville, NC



Shirley Holt Saunders was born March 13, 1932 to Charles & Nora Holt. Shirley worked 44 years with Hanes Knitwear until retirement. She was a faithful member of Mt. Carmel Methodist Church, Winston-Salem, NC for approximately 60 years. She loved the Lord and her life and infectious smile showed that. Many fond memories of her included her passion for cooking and remembered mainly for her "Shirley Rolls." Ms. Shirley loved her daily lunch outings at several different restaurants in Clemmons. She would go to the certain restaurants each day because of their specials. All the waitstaff knew her so well that when she came in, they had her tea with lemon and a glass of water ready at the table. Shirley had a love of gospel music. At any time, you could hear her singing hymns. Her family would gather- together to sing and fellowship. Shirley loved her family. Her face would light up at family gatherings. She was a mother, a grandmother, a great grandmother and a great, great grandmother. Ms. Shirley, as most called her was preceded in death by her husband, John Wayne Saunders, Sr. and several brothers and sisters. Surviving family members include her children, Nancy Milholand (Lester), John Wayne Saunders (Tonya), Grandchildren include, Jimmy Chandler, Ray Chandler (Gayel), Jacob Saunders, Candence Childress (Shane). Also surviving family members include 5 great grandchildren and 2 great, great grandchildren. Brother, Larry Kiger and several nieces and nephews. Many thanks to Mountain Valley Hospice for their dedication and service of helping take care of Shirley. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Mountain Valley Hospice in Yadkinville, NC



A visitation for Shirley will be held Sunday, October 10, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Frank Vogler & Sons, 2849 Middlebrook Dr, Clemmons, North Carolina 27012. A funeral service will occur Monday, October 11, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Mount Carmel UMC, 4265 Ebert Rd, Winston Salem, NC.



Frank Vogler & Sons



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 10, 2021.