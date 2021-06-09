Lexington - Shirley Blake Stilley, 80, passed away June 7, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, June 11 at Davidson Funeral Home Hickory Tree Chapel with visitation from 1-2 prior and burial following at Westlawn Gardens of Memory.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 9, 2021.
Years to follow after December 3rd 1997, as soon as I learned to speak “Shirley” gained the name “meme.” She was by far the best meme there ever was, she was not only my meme but she was my second mom and my best friend. She spoiled me so much, and loved me oh so much. She taught me so much about our lovely Christ and about the Bible.
I have by far the best guardian angel god could have given me.
Miranda Stilley
June 11, 2021
We are saddened by the passing of Shirley, our thoughts and prayers are with you at this time of loss.
David and Mary Nicoletta
June 10, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you Albert and your family. May you all find comfort in the warm embrace of family and friends and may all the happy memories of Shirley give you peace during this difficult time.
Kimberly & Jerry Brannock
June 9, 2021
Shirley was a wonderful neighbor and friend and we enjoyed so many good times together. I missed her and Albert so much after we moved. She will be missed so much by her family and friends. Sending love to Albert and family.
Ronna and Jim Kennedy
June 9, 2021
It was a honor and privilege to have known Shirley. Lifting up the family in prayers for strength and love during this time of separation, knowing Shirley is with her Lord .
Richard , Susan and Olivia
June 9, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.Your in our thoughts and prayers.
Julia Ann Stilley-Brown
June 9, 2021
When losing a loved one becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure.