Years to follow after December 3rd 1997, as soon as I learned to speak “Shirley” gained the name “meme.” She was by far the best meme there ever was, she was not only my meme but she was my second mom and my best friend. She spoiled me so much, and loved me oh so much. She taught me so much about our lovely Christ and about the Bible.



I have by far the best guardian angel god could have given me.

Miranda Stilley Grandchild June 11, 2021