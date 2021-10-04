Menu
Sophia Payne Drake
FUNERAL HOME
Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem
822 Carl Russell Avenue
Winston-Salem, NC
Drake

Winston-Salem - Mrs. Sophia Payne Drake, 66, passed away Sept. 27, 2021. Viewing from 1:00pm to 6:00pm Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 at Russell Funeral Home. Funeral services at 12noon Tuesday, Oct.5, 2021 at Shiloh Baptist Church. (RUSSELL)
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem
822 Carl Russell Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC
Oct
5
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Shiloh Baptist Church
NC
Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Lakisha
October 26, 2021
Dear Scherrie, my prayers and thoughts with you and your family. I pray peace and love overshadows your family in this most difficult time. Your aunt made me many cakes which were The Best!
Carolyn Edmond
October 5, 2021
Our heartfelt condolences go out to the Drake/Payne family on the loss of your sweet loved one Sophia!!! May God God comfort your hearts and keep the memories that you all shall forever cherish of Sophia , to bring you strength and peace now and in the days to come!! always remember that God loves you and He cares ad he feels your sorrow!!! He shall wipe the tears from your eyes!! Sophia will truly be missed by so many. sharyn, caldwell, cathy wood, and beverly whitsett
Beverly Banner Whitsett
Friend
October 4, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Prayers to the family.
Leslie Berry
Friend
October 4, 2021
