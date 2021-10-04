Our heartfelt condolences go out to the Drake/Payne family on the loss of your sweet loved one Sophia!!! May God God comfort your hearts and keep the memories that you all shall forever cherish of Sophia , to bring you strength and peace now and in the days to come!! always remember that God loves you and He cares ad he feels your sorrow!!! He shall wipe the tears from your eyes!! Sophia will truly be missed by so many. sharyn, caldwell, cathy wood, and beverly whitsett

Beverly Banner Whitsett Friend October 4, 2021