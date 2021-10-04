Sponsored by Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem.
4 Entries
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Lakisha
October 26, 2021
Dear Scherrie, my prayers and thoughts with you and your family. I pray peace and love overshadows your family in this most difficult time. Your aunt made me many cakes which were The Best!
Carolyn Edmond
October 5, 2021
Our heartfelt condolences go out to the Drake/Payne family on the loss of your sweet loved one Sophia!!! May God God comfort your hearts and keep the memories that you all shall forever cherish of Sophia , to bring you strength and peace now and in the days to come!! always remember that God loves you and He cares ad he feels your sorrow!!! He shall wipe the tears from your eyes!! Sophia will truly be missed by so many. sharyn, caldwell, cathy wood, and beverly whitsett