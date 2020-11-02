Stokes, Spencer Cleveland
January 1, 1938 - October 31, 2020
Mr. Spencer Cleveland Stokes, age 82, of Dobson, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at the Davie Nursing and Rehab, in Davie County. He was born in Surry County, on January 1, 1938, to the late Eugene Paul Stokes and the late Grace Bernice Wood Stokes. He was a retired Motor Grader Operator for NC DOT, and a member of Fairview Church of Christ. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother Paul Stokes. Surviving is his loving wife of 58 years, Betty Lou Davis Stokes; sisters and brother-in-law, Carol and Edd Brown, Mae Finney; sister-in-law, Brenda Stokes; brothers-in-law, Danny Davis, Sam and Lisa Davis; special nieces Sherry Reece, Amy Carter and husband Steve Carter; several other nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held 3:00 PM Monday November 2, 2020 in Fairview Church of Christ Cemetery, with Deacon Sam Davis, speakers Danny Davis, Sherry Reece. The family has requested in lieu of flowers memorials be made to the Fairview Church of Christ C/O Glenda Wingler, 4343 Cornelius Rd. East Bend, NC 27018. There will be no formal services held at Moody-Davis Funeral Home.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 2, 2020.