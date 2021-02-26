Clark, Stafford William
October 12, 1933 - February 21, 2021
Mr. Stafford William Clark, 87, of Lexington, passed away Sunday, February 21, 2021 at Abbotts Creek Assisted Living. Mr. Clark was born in Guilford County to the late Gillis Clark, Sr. and Ila Jane Livingood Clark on October 12, 1933. Stafford retired from Clarendon Industries in High Point after many years of employment. He was of the Baptist faith. Mr. Clark is survived by two daughters, Donna Fore (Kenneth) of Walkertown, Beverly Clark of Wallburg, and (daughter #3) Kim Schlenk of Louisville, KY. He is also survived by his brother, Gillis Clark, Jr. (Glenna). He will be lovingly remembered as 'Daddy' by his daughters. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Forsyth Humane Society, 4881 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27104, or to the donor's choice. No formal services will be held at this time. Online condolences may be sent to www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Feb. 26, 2021.