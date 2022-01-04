Mock, Stanley "Stan"
August 28, 1945 - December 31, 2021
Mr. Stanley "Stan" Mock, 76, passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021. He was born in Forsyth County on August 28, 1945 to Philip and Mary Mock. Stan served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He worked for McLean Roadway and Yellow Trucking Companies, and was a proud member of the Teamsters. Stan attended Calvary Baptist Church. His favorite family activities were playing Rook and old-fashioned Croquet. Stan truly enjoyed spending time with his siblings, nieces, and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Rev. Dan Redding, Jr. Surviving family includes his siblings, Phil Mock (Jean), Wiley Mock (Carolyn), Mary Snider (Mark), and Anita Redding; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Lewisville Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Kerri M. Hefner officiating. Stan was very passionate about helping those in need, and he donated monthly to support orphans in Vietnam through the World Vision organization. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Stan's memory to World Vision, P.O. Box 9716, Federal Way, WA 98063. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel
6685 Shallowford Road, Lewisville, NC 27023
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 4, 2022.