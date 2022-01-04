Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Stanley "Stan" Mock
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes - Lewisville
6685 Shallowford Rd
Lewisville, NC
Mock, Stanley "Stan"

August 28, 1945 - December 31, 2021

Mr. Stanley "Stan" Mock, 76, passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021. He was born in Forsyth County on August 28, 1945 to Philip and Mary Mock. Stan served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He worked for McLean Roadway and Yellow Trucking Companies, and was a proud member of the Teamsters. Stan attended Calvary Baptist Church. His favorite family activities were playing Rook and old-fashioned Croquet. Stan truly enjoyed spending time with his siblings, nieces, and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Rev. Dan Redding, Jr. Surviving family includes his siblings, Phil Mock (Jean), Wiley Mock (Carolyn), Mary Snider (Mark), and Anita Redding; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Lewisville Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Kerri M. Hefner officiating. Stan was very passionate about helping those in need, and he donated monthly to support orphans in Vietnam through the World Vision organization. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Stan's memory to World Vision, P.O. Box 9716, Federal Way, WA 98063. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel

6685 Shallowford Road, Lewisville, NC 27023
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 4, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes - Lewisville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes - Lewisville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Stanley...you were very SPECIAL to me as my cousin. I will always TREASURE our memories of the "Mock Reunions". I will meet you in Heaven where you will once again sing with that magnificent voice as I accompany on Piano. I love you cousin.
Melinda Reid
Family
January 4, 2022
Sadden by the loss of a childhood friend. In recent years I appreciate Stanley´s interest and assistance with the Mock ancestry. It was Stanley who invited me to the Mock Reunion. He introduced me to relatives I had never met. Thanks to Stanley I have a renewed awareness of the Mock Family in Lewisville.
Richard Mock
January 4, 2022
My deepest sympathy. Southwest High classmate
Cheryl nifong miller
January 4, 2022
RIP My Teamster Brother and Friend Stan Mock Always had a great time and fun working with you on anything we worked on. You always brought a lot to the table. Good memories. Thank you for your service
Randy Conrad
January 4, 2022
I love you, Uncle Stan. I look forward to seeing you again...set the Rook table up for us!
Jonathan Redding
Family
January 4, 2022
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results