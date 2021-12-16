Winston-Salem - Stella Bradshaw Harbor, 86, passed away December 10, 2021. A viewing will be held from 1pm until 5pm Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Russell Funeral Home. Private funeral services will be Friday, December 17, 2021 (RUSSELL).
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 16, 2021.
We Will Truly Miss Our Auntie,Sister,Cousin, Mother. She Meant The World To Our Family. I'm Sure You We're Greeted By Your Loved Ones In Heaven,With Love and Grace.
Thank You For Being A Great Black Woman To The World and Your Family. Your Job Here Was Wonderful So Go Be Free With Our FATHER and HIS ANGELS