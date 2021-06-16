Edwards, Stephen
July 20, 1940 - June 14, 2021
Mr. Stephen Ernest Edwards (age 80) of Winston-Salem, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021. Mr. Edwards was born in Wilkes County on July 20, 1940 to the late Ernest Taft Edwards and Ruth Davis Edwards. He was of the Baptist faith. Mr. Edwards was a Veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Vietnam Conflict. He retired from RJ Reynolds with 33 years of loyal service. Most importantly, he was the most loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Janet Edwards; one daughter, Beverly Qualters (Bill) of Winston-Salem; one son, Neil Edwards (Melissa) of Kernersville; three grandchildren, Olivia and Kylie Qualters and Madalyn Edwards; and one brother, Charles Edwards (Judy) of Winston-Salem. A graveside service will be conducted Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Forsyth Memorial Park with Rev. Ramon Smith and Rev. Charles Edwards officiating. The VFW Memorial Honor Guard will do Military Honors. The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to College Park Baptist Church, 1701 Polo Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home
6685 Shallowford Road, Lewisville, NC 27023
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 16, 2021.