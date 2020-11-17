Tolley, Stephen Elbert
March 23, 1949 - November 14, 2020
Stephen Elbert Tolley, 71, departed this life on Saturday, November 14, 2020 in Asheville, NC.
Born March 23, 1949 in Winston-Salem, NC, Stephen was a son of the late James Edward and Margaret Stout Tolley. He was also preceded in death by brothers James L. Tolley, Larry E. Tolley, Donald J. Tolley and David T. Tolley.
Steve was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in Vietnam, where he was awarded the bronze star. He worked for Wachovia Bank/Wells Fargo for 40 years in the IT Department. He loved working in his yard and traveling.
Surviving are his brothers, Jack S. Tolley (Toby) and Alvin W. Tolley; sisters, Patricia Tolley Glenn (Russell) and Tammie Tolley Tate; and many loving family members.
Due to Covid-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date on one of his favorite beaches.
The Tolley family wishes to thank the nurses and doctors at the VA Medical Center in Asheville, NC who worked so closely with Stephen during his recent illness.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Michael J. Fox Foundation
for Parkinson's Disease or to the Charles George VA Medical Center, Asheville, NC Hospice Account.
.
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 17, 2020.