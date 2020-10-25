Moore, Stephen Frederick



July 5, 1940 - October 21, 2020



Stephen Frederick Moore, 80, passed away Wednesday October 21, 2020 at his home.



Steve was born July 5, 1940 in Winston-Salem to the late Gladys and Fred Moore. He enjoyed a long career of 32 years with RJ Reynolds. Steve was a loving husband, father and "Paw Paw." His grandson, Nathan, was the light of his life.



Survivors include his loving wife, Jane Moore; daughter, Sherri Ashby and husband Danny; grandson, Nathan Ashby, and his sister, Doris Moore.



Affordable Cremations of Winston-Salem



2901 Lyndhurst Ave., Winston-Salem, NC 27103



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 25, 2020.