Newsome, Stephen Wayne
November 2, 1952 - April 8, 2022
Stephen Wayne Newsome, 69, of Winston-Salem, NC, passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022. Stephen, known to all as Steve and some as 'Hahns' and 'the Big Swede,' served the citizens of Winston-Salem for 33 years, retiring from the Winston-Salem Police Department as a Lieutenant in 2003. He began his career there as a Cadet and moved through the ranks serving many years as an Officer, Sergeant, and then Lieutenant over the Motors Unit. Steve was also active with the Hazardous Devices Unit and was a specialized instructor with The Department teaching recruits and sworn personnel. Steve held a Bachelor's from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and a Master's from Appalachian State University.
He was born at City Hospital in Winston-Salem to Rachel Berry Newsome and Jack Marion Newsome who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Ethel Bolick Young, who so lovingly cared for him after his mother passed away. Steve is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Leigh Dobey, and his son, Stephen Wayne Newsome, Jr., and granddaughter, Emily Dobey, as well as many friends who will collectively mourn his loss.
A funeral service will be conducted at 12:00 pm Friday, April 15, 2022 at Salem Reynolda Chapel, 2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, officiated by Dr. Mark Key. Burial will follow at Forsyth Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am-12:00 pm, prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 14, 2022.