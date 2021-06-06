Sigmon, Rev. Stephen D.
May 14, 1944 - June 1, 2021
Rev. Stephen D. Sigmon, 77, of Winston-Salem, died peacefully on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem. He was born on May 14, 1944, in Newton, NC to the late J. Lewis Sigmon and Gladys Whitener Sigmon. Steve graduated from Bandys High School in 1962, Lenoir Rhyne College in 1966, and Concordia Lutheran Seminary in 1970. During his ministry Steve served as pastor for Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington Park, MD, St. John's Lutheran Church in Winston-Salem, NC, Abiding Faith Lutheran Church in Winston-Salem, NC and Grace Lutheran Church in Greensboro, NC. He also served as interim pastor at Foundation of Life Lutheran Church in Kernersville, NC. In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by a twin brother who died at birth. He is survived by his wife, Rosemary Edwards Sigmon; his children, Dr. Douglas Sigmon (Susan), Stephanie Smith (Todd), and Jeffrey Sigmon (Judith); and four grandchildren, Maria, Graham, Madison, and Tyler. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel with Pastor Elliott Lutz officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. A reception will follow the service in the Robert F. Miller Center located at Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home, 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Steve was an avid hunter and fisherman. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to The National Wildlife Foundation, P.O. Box 1583, Merrifield, VA 22116 or Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 6, 2021.