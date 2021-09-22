Stultz, Stephen "Steve" Kenneth
February 22, 1950 - September 18, 2021
Stephen "Steve" Kenneth Stultz, 71, went home to be with his Lord Saturday morning, September 18, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.
Steve was born on February 22, 1950 in Stokes County to the late Clarence Hassell and Elsie Calhoun Stultz. Steve was retired as the owner/operator of Stultz Landscape. He was a member of Willow Oak Baptist Church. Steve enjoyed boating on the lake, golfing, and loved all forms of racing, especially watching his son race. Steve liked spending quality time with his family and his Florida friends.
Steve is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Sharon Chatham Stultz, son, Landon Stultz (Angela), stepsons, Chad Stultz (Tammy), Micah Stultz (Heather), brother Blake Stultz (Debbie), and 12 grandchildren.
There will be a 6:00pm Memorial Service held on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Burroughs Funeral Home with Pastor Matt Morrison and Pastor Don McGee officiating.
Social distancing guidelines will be observed, and facial coverings are required.
.
