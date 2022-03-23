Aarhus, Steven Charles



July 7, 1955 - March 16, 2022



Steven Charles "Moose' Aarhus, 66, of Thomasville, NC, passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Forsyth Hospital. Steve was born in King County, WA, July 24, 1955, to Alvin William Aarhus and Donna Lee Blyth.



During school in Washington and North Carolina, he wrestled, played football, baseball and sang in chorus, amongst other activities. In 1974 he graduated from North Forsyth High School in Winston-Salem, NC. He served in the US Navy from 1975 until 1978 with honorable discharge, studying mechanical drawing, biology, and electronics while enlisted.



His dedication was shown for his family every day. He loved trucking, but being home with his family was more important. He learned electrical and before retirement, he did over 20 years, becoming the foreman over job sites. In recent years he spent time with man's best friend, Curly, his beloved dog. He enjoyed his guitar, listening to blues or rock 'n' roll, and grilling. He loved the lord and ministered to inmates over the years. The passion he had for riding his Harley and having long hair will never be forgotten. He will be remembered as a beloved father, son, brother, grandpa, and friend.



He will be deeply missed by his surviving parents, Al (Donna) Aarhus of King, NC; brother, Dave (Ann) Aarhus of Renton, WA and sister, Karen Rathbone of King, NC; his former wife and friend, Tammie Jordan of Thomasville, NC; children, Johnathon Aarhus (Kristen) of Pleasant Garden, NC, Sarah Mcelroy (Nick) of Elmwood, Illinois, Amber Hicks (Matthew) of Lexington, NC, Melody Hall-Cook of King, NC, Allen Hall of Winston-Salem, NC; and 9 grandchildren, Brooke, Nathan, Katie, Trent, Riley, Savannah, Mason, Aaliyah, and Carmella.



Steve touched many lives and hearts over the years with his tenaciousness for life. He will forever be in our memories and in all of our hearts. In lieu of flowers, donations may be mailed to SNIP of Davidson Co: DCAA/SNIP Program, PO Box 183, Thomasville, NC 27361-0183 or charity of choice.



A celebration of life is planned for Noon Saturday, March 26, 2022 at his parents' house, 321 Pilot View Dr, King, NC 27021. Bruce Harris, pastor and longtime family friend, is officiating, reception following.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 23, 2022.