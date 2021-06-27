Davis, Steven Emerson
October 15, 1948 - June 13, 2021
Steven Emerson Davis of Clemmons passed away in the early morning hours of a beautiful Sunday in June. He now knows the answers to life's greatest mysteries, and is experiencing the sheer joy of standing in the very presence of the Lord.
Left behind to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Jackie, his brother Mike, and a host of in-laws including Robin and Scott, Susan and Jim, Carin, Jason and Leila, as well as three children from a previous marriage. Steve was Blessed with many friends who he loved very much. He also adored animals, and was proud Dad of 2 dogs, Brandy and Odie, and 2 cats, Mariah and Junior. He never turned a hungry animal away, and took in many strays over the course of his life.
Steve had a servant's heart, and his greatest wish was to be remembered as one who helped as many as he could. We have great memories of his generous heart, the warmth of his smile, and the kindness ever present in his eyes. He had a great voice that everyone will remember always.
In addition to his work helping people manage their retirements, Steve enjoyed a good game of tennis and racket ball, and all the good-natured fellowship therein. He was a longtime member of Clemmons Moravian Church.
A private Celebration of Life was held for Steve on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Centenary United Methodist Church. We will all miss him until we are reunited again in Heaven. In lieu of flowers, donations to American Lung Association
, American Heart Association
, Trellis Hospice, Forsyth Humane Society, or Animal CARE Foundation are appreciated.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 27, 2021.