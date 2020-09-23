Brookshire, Sr., Steven Lee
August 13, 1947 - September 20, 2020
On Sunday, September 20th, Mr. Steven Lee Brookshire, Sr. grew his wings and went home to be with the Lord. He passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family. Steve was born August 13th, 1947 in Forsyth County to Mabel Sebastian and the late Charles Milton Brookshire, Jr. Steve proudly served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was a decorated soldier and every bit the hero, being awarded two Bronze Stars with Valor, Air Medal, Purple Heart, two Army Commendation Medals with Valor, Combat Infantry Badge, Vietnam Service Medal and a National Defense Service Medal. Once he returned from service in Vietnam, he worked for RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company where he developed lifelong friendships with coworkers and took great pride in his work until his retirement after 35 years. He enjoyed fitness and working out at Jack King's Gym where his friends became brothers to him and he was a member for more than 25 years. Steve lived his life with honesty and a great sense of integrity. Steve always had a quiet disposition, he was kind, caring and always there for those in need. His favorite hobbies were playing golf, listening to oldies and dancing. He loved watching western movies, golf, football and college basketball. He was an avid fan of Wake Forest athletics and the Washington Redskins. His favorite pastime was taking trips to the coast with the ones that he loved. Steve is survived by his children: son, Steven Brookshire, Jr. of Tobaccoville, and daughter, Amber (Brian) Burleson of Clemmons; and his life partner for over 23 years, Shirley Bell Moser of Winston-Salem. He was affectionately called Papa by his grandchildren, Felicia Brookshire of Winston-Salem, Zachary Havens, Jonathan Burleson, Jackson Burleson and Bryson Burleson of Clemmons. He will be truly missed by his K9 companion and sidekick, Max. He was loved by all who knew him and will carry on in the hearts of many. Forever our hero, we are left with so many wonderful memories of the life that we shared with you.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 25th at 2pm at Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home with Tom King officiating. The family will receive friends for a visitation beginning at 1pm. Burial will follow the service at Parklawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Trellis Supportive Care or Wounded Warrior Project
. The family also wishes to thank Lory Puckett for her incredible support, compassion and guidance and the wonderful staff at Trellis Supportive Care.
Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home
Clemmons, North Carolina
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 23, 2020.