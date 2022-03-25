Vance, Steven Andrew (Andy)
March 17, 2022
Steven Andrew Vance (Andy), 63, died after extended illness, March 17, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. Andy is survived by his wife Shiho and daughter Victoria as well as his sister Martha Vance Low (Keng) and nieces Melissa Low (Memphis) and Melanie Low (Winston-Salem) and was preceded in death by his parents Mary and Joe Vance. His strong faith supported him during his recent life changes and declining health. He loved languages and was fluent in English, Spanish, and Japanese. He grew up with a love of sports and excelled at baseball and basketball. As a young boy, he loved fishing with his Dad, a hobby that he perfected in Florida, often deep-sea fishing with friends. Andy never met a stranger. He loved travel and was so happy to spend time with his wife and daughter in his wife's home country of Japan. Andy graduated from RJ Reynolds HS and attended NC State University and Weber State University in Utah. As a young man, he worked as a ski instructor at the Snowbird Resort. He then moved into sales with RJ Reynolds in Houston and Miami before becoming an account manager for Verified Persons Inc. and then established his own company MEARI LLC in medical sales. His family wishes to thank the many friends and neighbors who assisted Andy over the past year. A Japanese Service of Victory will be held in Riverview, Florida on Saturday, March 26, 2022. Andy has asked that donations be made to American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association, 22100 Gratiot Avenue, Eastpointe, MI 48021 (586-776-3900) or (www.aarda.org
).
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 25, 2022.