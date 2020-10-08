Ellis, Sue Beauchamp
October 11, 1932 - October 6, 2020
Mrs. Sue Beauchamp Ellis, 87, of Advance, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Trellis Supportive Care. She was born October 11, 1932 in Davie County to Anna Rights Beauchamp and Charlie Roy Beauchamp, Sr. Mrs. Ellis was a charter member of Redland Pentecostal Holiness Church, now Redland Church, IPHC and retired from Hanes Knitting Company. Sue was an avid gardener and was well known through the community for her baking and making Moravian cookies. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ed Ellis in 1974 and one brother, Charlie Roy Beauchamp, Jr. Surviving are her two daughters, Carol Jean Cashwell (Johnny) and Debra Bradshaw, both of Advance; four grandchildren, Chandler Bradshaw (Sarah), Kasey Cashwell (fiancé Austin Hamm), Kelsey Cashwell and Peyton Bradshaw; three sisters, Elsie Whitaker, Laverne Hicks and Betty Grey Pardue (David) and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020 at Redland Church, IPHC. A funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Dave Richardson, Jr. and Mr. Tim Dunn officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family would like to thank Sue's in home sitters and the staff at Trinity Elms for the love and care they gave our mother. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
. (Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel)
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 8, 2020.