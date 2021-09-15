East, Sue Martin Keiger



May 12, 1936 - September 7, 2021



Mrs. Sue Martin Keiger East, 85, of Clemmons, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center after a long-fought battle with cancer. Sue was born on May 12, 1936 in Forsyth County to the late Luther Kiger and Faye Mitchell Kiger. Affectionately referred to as Nanny by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Sue was a master home cook with lots of love for her large family and many friends. She enjoyed spring flowers in her many planters, the music of Elvis Presley, any sweet treat and visits from her hummingbirds. Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Ray East; daughter, Mitzi Kaye East and four sisters. She is survived by five children, Bobbie Sue East, Teresa Dapolito (Butch), Sandi Krantz (Jeff), Lori Certain (Joe) and Joe East (Jackie); eleven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Her love and light will be missed by all. A celebration of life service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, September 17th at Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 4265 Ebert Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27127. Following the service the family will receive friends at Shallowford Square, 6555 Shallowford Road, Lewisville, NC 27021.



