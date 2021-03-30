Menu
Sue Mills Moore
1935 - 2021
Moore, Sue Mills

May 4, 1935 - March 27, 2021

Sue Mills Moore, 85, passed away on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Sue leaves a beautiful legacy of love and laughter to her children and grandchildren. She modeled 61 years of happy marriage to her husband, Harold, who preceded her in death. Sue leaves cherished memories of beach trips, back porch swings, and Nana kisses to her children, Mike and wife Mary Ann Moore, daughter Donna and husband Steve Bissette, and her grandchildren Michael, Matthew and Randall Bissette, and Emily and Erin Moore. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 30, 2021.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this time. We are so sorry for your loss.
The Stinson/Stewart Family
March 31, 2021
We are so sorry to learn of Sue's passing. We got to know she and Harold when we bought their house on Prytania back about 2001. Every time we saw them after that, we had such a nice time. They were fine people and I know they will be missed. They had a full, fun, meaningful life and I hope and pray they rest in peace. Danny and Betty Ferguson
Betty and Danny Ferguson
March 30, 2021
