Moore, Sue Mills
May 4, 1935 - March 27, 2021
Sue Mills Moore, 85, passed away on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Sue leaves a beautiful legacy of love and laughter to her children and grandchildren. She modeled 61 years of happy marriage to her husband, Harold, who preceded her in death. Sue leaves cherished memories of beach trips, back porch swings, and Nana kisses to her children, Mike and wife Mary Ann Moore, daughter Donna and husband Steve Bissette, and her grandchildren Michael, Matthew and Randall Bissette, and Emily and Erin Moore. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 30, 2021.