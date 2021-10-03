Macklin, Susan Ann



July 31, 1951 - July 1, 2021



Susan Ann Macklin, a former resident of Winston-Salem, passed away on July 1, 2021. She graduated from R. J. Reynolds High School and obtained a BA and an MA from Appalachian State University. Most of her career was spent with Western Electric, AT&T, Pacific Bell and Lucent Technologies. Ms. Macklin was also a business consultant in the San Francisco Bay Area and a student in the EdD program at the University of San Francisco. Ann most recently lived and worked in Albuquerque, New Mexico. While there, she enjoyed taking courses at the University of New Mexico and at Central New Mexico Community College. She also taught at the community college, as well as at the elementary and middle school levels. Her favorite memories included the smell of the ocean, the Radio City Christmas Spectacular, Rockefeller Center in the snow, driving the Pacific Coast highway, twinkling lights in the peaceful nighttime desert air, planting gardens so she didn't have to mow the lawn, hearing the soft nicker of a familiar horse, her mom's wonderful cooking, reading good books, teaching, and learning. Ms. Macklin was preceded in death by her father, Ronald S. Macklin and is survived by her mother, Margaret T. Macklin of Arbor Acres. Her brother, Ted, and his wife, Linda and their son, Russell and extended family also survive her in metro Atlanta. She is also survived by other scattered relatives, and friends known from kindergarten through the current day. Ms. Macklin's remains are at rest in the Memorial Gardens of St. Timothy's Episcopal Church. She, her family, and friends had many fond memories of the start-up and early years of that church and now request contributions in her memory be made to St. Timothy's (2575 Parkway Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27103) to assist the church in continuing its work today.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 3, 2021.